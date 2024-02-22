Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,919 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Resources Connection worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 19.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 9.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RGP stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $163.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Resources Connection

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.