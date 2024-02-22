Rhumbline Advisers Has $16.10 Million Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,865 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,577 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of IDACORP worth $16,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $569,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

