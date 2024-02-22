Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Kirby worth $15,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 31.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,027,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 144.8% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after acquiring an additional 300,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 64.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,620,000 after acquiring an additional 225,645 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $145,508.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $119,652.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,972 shares of company stock worth $4,320,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.12. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $64.92 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

