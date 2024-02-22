Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,053 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $16,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,339 shares of company stock worth $10,726,432 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

