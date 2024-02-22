Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,071 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of THOR Industries worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the second quarter worth $626,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO stock opened at $120.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $375,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,439,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

