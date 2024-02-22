Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,184 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Crocs worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Crocs by 4,533.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 738,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Crocs by 278.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 610.0% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,643,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Crocs by 39.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,215,000 after purchasing an additional 590,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock opened at $115.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.77.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,670 shares of company stock worth $4,071,639. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.