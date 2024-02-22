Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,475 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of PVH worth $15,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PVH by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of PVH by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,274.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.29 and its 200 day moving average is $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $132.09.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.77%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

