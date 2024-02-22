Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,509 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Teradata worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Teradata by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

TDC stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

