Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,050 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of Old National Bancorp worth $15,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 155.5% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 19,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 14.7% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 293.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,349,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after buying an additional 1,006,825 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

