Rhumbline Advisers Sells 47,173 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of Valvoline worth $15,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 10.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,792 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 967.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 145,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 131,542 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,420,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

