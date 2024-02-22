Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,470 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Ryder System worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in R. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of R opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average is $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.41. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

