RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered RingCentral from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.89.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RNG

RingCentral Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:RNG opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in RingCentral by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.