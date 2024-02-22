RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Mizuho

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut RingCentral from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

