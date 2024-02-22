RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Mizuho

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut RingCentral from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.89.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RingCentral
RingCentral Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral
In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RingCentral
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Stock Average Calculator
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.