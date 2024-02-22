Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $142.55 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.43 and its 200 day moving average is $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

