SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.42.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.94. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $339.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after buying an additional 835,290 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 371.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 665,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,293,000 after buying an additional 524,476 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $129,364,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,644,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

