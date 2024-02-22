SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.42.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $339.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

