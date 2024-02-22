SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas cut SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.42.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 12.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SEDG opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.94. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $339.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

