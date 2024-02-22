Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Sonoco Products worth $16,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SON. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SON opened at $56.59 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.42.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

