Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of Sprinklr worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul Ohls sold 32,351 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $371,389.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 720,164 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,482.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,369 shares of company stock worth $3,240,415 in the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CXM shares. BTIG Research downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

