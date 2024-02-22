SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of SPS Commerce worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $91,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $42,215,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 150,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,459 shares of company stock worth $13,012,031 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $182.30 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.52 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.25 and a 200-day moving average of $177.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 103.58 and a beta of 0.82.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.