State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Schrödinger worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 118.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,311,000 after acquiring an additional 112,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 67.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,994,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 803,310 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,821,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,051,000 after acquiring an additional 640,051 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,567,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47.
In related news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.
