State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 93,551 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,551 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of ChargePoint worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

ChargePoint Price Performance

CHPT stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

