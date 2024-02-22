Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 615 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $168.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $175.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,102,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,351,747 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

