Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,607 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after buying an additional 506,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,432,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,722,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,819,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 2,792.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 260,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Stock Up 0.1 %

LRN stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRN

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.