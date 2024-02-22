Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of NeoGenomics worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 165.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeoGenomics

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 12.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ NEO opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.91.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

