Taurus Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 5,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 8,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Investment House LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 334,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,761,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

GOOGL stock opened at $142.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.