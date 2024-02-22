Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Strategic Education worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 88.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $93.90 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

