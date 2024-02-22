Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Veradigm worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,174,000 after buying an additional 136,905 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,270,000 after buying an additional 327,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 13,306.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,029 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDRX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Veradigm Price Performance

Veradigm stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Veradigm Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

