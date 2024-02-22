Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,938 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.05% of Nordstrom worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 48.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,552,000 after purchasing an additional 757,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 17.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 201,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $1,131,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 186.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 81,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 53,171 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.58. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

