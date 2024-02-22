Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.35 Million Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,208,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $33.85 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

