Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of PGT Innovations worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGTI. StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

PGT Innovations Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $41.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PGT Innovations

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,732,984.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

