Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Talos Energy worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,857,000 after buying an additional 6,816,430 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 111,224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 2,897,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after buying an additional 1,989,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after buying an additional 1,114,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 5,722,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after buying an additional 1,055,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 19,658,119 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $229,999,992.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,747,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,549,037.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

