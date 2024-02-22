Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of OPENLANE worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in OPENLANE by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after buying an additional 1,592,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OPENLANE by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,653,000 after buying an additional 899,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,776,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the first quarter valued at about $13,098,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in OPENLANE by 4,281.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 565,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 552,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAR opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.56 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

