Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 232 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $99.40 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.