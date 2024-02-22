Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,672 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,840 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NeoGenomics by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,880,000 after buying an additional 902,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NEO stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41.

Insider Activity at NeoGenomics

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.