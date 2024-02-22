Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,949 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3,932.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

ROIC stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.44. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.23%.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

