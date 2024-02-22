Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 572 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $74.14 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $339.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.42.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

