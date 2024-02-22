The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Chemours worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chemours by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,800,000 after buying an additional 612,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,497,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after buying an additional 333,426 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.08. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.05.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CC

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.