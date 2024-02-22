Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $207,419,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 178.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,860,000 after buying an additional 1,097,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after buying an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,240,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,514,000 after acquiring an additional 919,603 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,364,000 after acquiring an additional 814,295 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $156.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.30. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $161.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

