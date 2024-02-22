Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 565,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 378.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 426,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 337,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE TPH opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $36.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.