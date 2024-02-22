UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $14,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

FRT stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average of $97.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 155.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.