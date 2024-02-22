UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 127.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,488 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Penske Automotive Group worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $146.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.37 and a twelve month high of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

