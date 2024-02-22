UBS Group AG Sells 102,335 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of FOX worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,402.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.
FOX Stock Performance
FOXA stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00.
FOX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
