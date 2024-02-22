UBS Group AG Sells 68,296 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,296 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $14,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after acquiring an additional 122,841 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 65,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 120.2% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,348,487 shares of company stock valued at $754,943,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of DT stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

