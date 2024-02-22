Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED opened at $183.75 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

