Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
Universal Display Stock Performance
Shares of OLED opened at $183.75 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLED
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Display
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.