Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.43% of Veris Residential worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Veris Residential by 371.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veris Residential by 53.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the second quarter worth $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Veris Residential by 144.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Veris Residential by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.25. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is -25.61%.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

