Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,323,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,428,000 after buying an additional 328,860 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 33.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after buying an additional 148,165 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $3,344,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

