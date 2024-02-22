Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.53.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $173.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $467.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average is $160.98. Walmart has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $181.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.81%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,735,615 shares of company stock worth $743,574,483. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

