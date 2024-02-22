Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.53.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $173.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.59 and a 200 day moving average of $160.98. The stock has a market cap of $467.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $181.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total value of $76,110,543.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,341,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,406,397.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total transaction of $76,110,543.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,341,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,406,397.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,735,615 shares of company stock worth $743,574,483 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

