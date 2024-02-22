Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,102,586 shares of company stock worth $5,486,351,747 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $168.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.09 and a 200 day moving average of $144.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

